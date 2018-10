Two people were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with an assault and theft in Larnaca.

A Larnaca resident, 59, reported to police that he was cycling at 9.20pm when about seven people attacked him, threw him to the ground, hit him and took money from his wallet.

The injured man was treated in hospital and released.

Police arrested two people, aged 24 and 26, who are suspected of being involved in the incident, to facilitate investigations.