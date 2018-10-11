Officer facing suspension after Nigerian man escapes custody at crossing

The Ayios Dhometios crossing in Nicosia

A police officer is facing suspension and a probe against him in connection with the escape on Wednesday evening from the Ayios Dhometios crossing of a 26-year-old man from Nigeria who was passenger in the car of a Greek Cypriot man crossing from the north.

The 26-year-old was in the back seat of the car of a 30-year-old Greek Cypriot man who had crossed to the government-controlled areas from the north. Officers arrested the two for the illegal entry and facilitating illegal entry.

But while in custody at the crossing, the 26-year-old, under conditions that are being investigated, managed to escape.  Following the incident, a suspension order was filed and a probe against the police officer who was guarding the two men.

