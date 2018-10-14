Celebrate Halloween with Casa del Papel

The end of October is creeping upon us which can only mean a couple of things; restock the closets with jumpers and get ready for Halloween. Estrella and MIX FM are presenting a different kind of spooky party that is sure to please fans of the latest hit Netflix series Casa del Papel.

Inspired by the series, the organisers are hosting an event adopting the style of the characters with their distinctive red uniforms and Dali masks and are taking over Nicosia Municipal Market, just like the Factory of Moneda and Timbre were assaulted in the series.

For those clueless of the theme yet intrigued, Casa del Papel follows five robbers who attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in the history of Spain and take home 2,400 million euros. The team get up to mischief and adventures and the series reached international success.

So, Estrella and MIX FM are giving fans in Cyprus the chance to enjoy an eventful Halloween party which will not be short of music and October vibes.

“If on any ordinary Sunday of the year, you heard screams and money being thrown in the air whilst walking around Nicosia’s Municipal Market, you’d worry. If that was October 28 however, you’d know that it was Halloween and that Mix FM was partying it up with one of the biggest and most authentic parties of the year, with the perfect ‘robbery’ in mind,” promise the organisers.

Certainly this Halloween event is expected to be different than the rest so put your masks on and get ready!

La Casa De Papel – Halloween Party

Halloween party inspired by hit series ‘Casa del Papel’. October 28. Nicosia Municipal Market. 6pm-12am. 99 310031