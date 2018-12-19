Snow falls on Troodos, as heavy rain causes problems in some areas

Snow fell on Troodos on Wednesday, as heavy rain caused problems to the road network across Cyprus.

Police warned roads on Troodos were slippery because of the snow while landslides and rocks affected parts of the secondary road network.

Roads on the higher peaks of Troodos were are open only for vehicles with snow chains or four-wheel drive.

In Nicosia, heavy rain left mud and stones on various parts of the Lazanias to Maheras road and in Limassol the roads from Zoopigi to Kalo Horio and Kalo Horio to Louvara were also affected.

Local authorities are working on clearing the roads.

Torrential rain accumulated on roads in and around Paphos but none were closed to traffic.

Police warned the roads from Paphos to Polis Chrysohous and from Polis to Argaka were slippery and urged drivers to drive slowly and be careful.

Storms in Paphos on Tuesday evening uprooted trees and power was interrupted in several areas after a cable was severed. One tree fell on a vehicle, crushing it but no injuries were reported.

Rain, hail and isolated storms were on the cards in all areas of the island on Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise to 18C in most areas and a maximum of 6C in the higher regions.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the weather will be mostly sunny with some clouds.

The Met office predicts slightly warmer weather for Friday.