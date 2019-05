It has been reported to police that Marios Constantinou, age 17, has been missing from his residence in Paphos since Thursday morning, May 2, 2019.

An alert was issued on behalf of the European Hotline for Missing Children 116000 operated by “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Centre and the Association of the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family.

The 17-year-old is described to have a thin physique and black hair.

If anyone knows anything that can help in tracing Marios, call 116000.