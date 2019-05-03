President dismisses police chief over serial killer fiasco

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday dismissed the chief of police over the force’s perceived failures to properly investigate the cases of missing women in the past three years who eventually turned out to be victims of a serial killer.

The dismissal was announced in a letter to the chief published by the presidency.

Zacharias Chrysostomou had met the president on Friday morning, a day after Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou resigned for the same reason.

The chief was under immense pressure following the police’s perceived failures in investigating the cases of missing foreign women who turned up dead, victims of a serial killer who has so far claimed five women and two children.