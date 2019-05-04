Get running through the mountains

With scenic trails and breathtaking views, PASYKAF, the Ayios Theodoros community, and a group of enthusiastic volunteers with the avid support and guidance of Compressport and XM.com are organising the third annual Compressport Atsas Mountain Race powered by XM on May 12.

“The organisation aims to deliver a safe and high fun factor event not to be missed by passionate trail runners, and all these for a good cause,” they said as the full amount collected from registration fees will be donated to PASYKAF.

Two different races will take place, a 7.1km trail race suitable for novices and daring trail runners and a 21.1km (half marathon) trail race for experienced and passionate trail runners. For better and safer organisation, participation is limited to 100 runners for the 21.1km race and 150 runners for the 7.1km race. The day welcomes children as well as a 500m kids fun run, for kids up to 12 years old, will also take place.

The race dates back to 2017 when it all started with a team of running lovers who decided to compile all the experience and knowledge that its members gained from their participation in mountain-running competitions abroad in a race in Cyprus. With the support of Agios Theodoros Soleas, Compresport Atsas Mountain Race powered by XM gained flesh and bone. In 2018, the second event followed and on May 12 the race will take place for the third consecutive year.

The meeting point is as usual, in Agios Theodoros Soleas as the starting point and finish line for the demanding mountainous half-marathon 21.1 km and the 7.1 km race. The event is not just a racing competition since various activities are being prepared for old and young. The community of Agios Theodoros will also befriend this year’s runners and visitors, offering local dishes made with love and passion by the volunteers from the village.

The start of half-marathon will be at 8.15am and the runners will be traverse an altitude difference of 1,050 meters in the pine forest and the natural paths of the area. Music in various spots and service stations will support the runners.

Last year’s fastest route was recorded by Dimitris Dimitriou at 1: 52.10 (track record), while other runners finished even after five hours. For the 7.1km route the record time is 34 minutes and 18 seconds, by Christoforos Protopapas last year.

Compressport Atsas Mountain Race

Mountain running race. May 12. Agios Theodoros Soleas. 8.15am for the 21.1km and 8.30am for the 7.1km. More info at: www.atsasmountainrace.com