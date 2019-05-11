Lucky escape for missing elderly woman

The 81-year-old Russian woman who was reported missing from her Peyia home on Thursday evening was found on Saturday morning in a small gorge with light injuries to her hands but is otherwise well, police said.

The woman was reported missing by her son-in-law on Thursday night. He told police she had left the house at 8.30pm on foot and did not return.

She was located at around 9.30am on Saturday by the police helicopter crew that was taking part in the search operation to find the elderly woman.

She had fallen in a small gorge in the Peyia area and could not get out. She has light injuries to her hands and was taken to the Paphos hospital.