Regina Palace display window comes to life

Back in the day, Regina Palace was a functioning cinema, hotel and bar but since the 1980s it has been just another abandoned building in the capital. Now, thanks to a project by Phaneromenis 70, part of it is coming back to life.

Urban Details will use the front window of Regina Cinema as an alternative exhibition space. Every month different artists will take over the display window to share their work and message.

“We’re using the window as an open space for the exhibition and promotion of local artwork. This way, the shop windows take on a fresh look, contrary to the forgotten/uncared for facade that has remained in front of the building for years, and the artists have a free space to showcase their talent,” says Kyriaki Costa of Phaneromenis 70.

The artists involved do not have a specific thematic, however, there is a certain baseline to keep their project in keeping with the old cinema’s concept. For example, until now, the art pieces presented involved phrases from old movies/old posters transcribed into a more modern aesthetic, and conceptual art that reminds of vintage posters outside of old cinemas.

For May, art group 2FOUR2 will display their work and next month the artwork of Evagoras Vanezis and Evagoria Dapola duo will take over. Started in March, Urban Detail is set to continue for six months and will be curated by the art theorist Dr. Monika Asimenou.

Urban Details

Art project turning the display window of Regina Palace into an exhibition space. Every month different artists display their work. Until August. Regina Palace, Rigenis Street, Nicosia. Tel: 22-663320