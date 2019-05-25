May 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters sent to Israel to return Sunday after job done

by Lizzy Ioannidou091

The scattered fires which erupted in various parts of Israel for which Cypriot firefighters were deployed were by Saturday fully contained, with the Cypriot mission expected to return by Sunday, forestry department head Charalambos Alexandrou said.

The Cypriot mission, which was the first to arrive in Israel on Friday, significantly contributed to the firefighting efforts, as even though the fires were not out of control, they were scattered across various fronts, Alexandrou said.

Alexandrou noted that the Cypriot mission was focused on one area, approximately 50km north-east of Tel Aviv in the direction of Jerusalem.

On Saturday, with the fire under control, the Cypriot firefighters were tasked with conducting patrols so that the Israeli authorities could rest.

The Cyprus fire department sent two aircraft, each with a crew of two, and a four-member ground operations team, all of which are expected to be relieved of their duties by the Israeli authorities by Sunday noon.

 

