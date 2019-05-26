Motorcyclist, 28, killed in road accident

A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Livadia lost his life late Saturday in a fatal accident in Aradippou, Larnaca.

According to police, just before midnight, a 58-year-old from Aradippou, whose wife was a passenger was driving his car on Grigori Afxentiou Avenue in Aradippou.

At some point on the road, he attempted to turn right and collided with the large motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

From the collision, the 28-year-old was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

He was not wearing a helmet, reports said. The driver of the car was breathalysed and had not been drinking.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.