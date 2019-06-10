June 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen dies of meningitis in Paphos

by Staff Reporter00

An 18-year-old woman from Bulgaria died on Saturday at the Paphos general hospital of meningitis it was announced on Monday.

The young woman, who was reportedly suffering from a number of chronic diseases, died in the intensive care unit after being transferred to the hospital in a comatose state in mid-March.

She was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis from streptococcus pneumoniae. Her condition deteriorated during the last few days and she had been placed on a ventilator.

The disease had affected major organs of the 18-year-old.

Her family said they did not wish for a post mortem given the chronic diseases the young woman was suffering from.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X