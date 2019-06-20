June 20, 2019

Ayia Napa decides to shut access to sea caves

AUTHORITIES in Ayia Napa plan to shut access to the sea caves, one of the most visited spots at the popular holiday resort, because of safety concerns due to erosion.

Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos told the Cyprus News Agency that erosion, cracks, and other issues have been observed over the years and despite the measures put in place, the situation continues to get worse.

“Certain measures have been put in place in the past two to three years to prevent access to cars and motorcycles to the area and work has been done to stop the water from eating away the cave,” Karousos said.

The erosion continued however, and the geological survey department determined there was a serious risk of collapse.

The experts recommended blocking visitor access and creating a viewing point at a safe distance so that people can enjoy the view.

The local authority is now waiting for the experts to point out the area that will be off limits and the spot where people can take photographs and enjoy the sunset.

Karousos said blocking access would also mean no more diving, a popular yet dangerous practice mainly undertaken by young tourists.

According to the mayor, the area is also the spot where many foreign couples choose to pop the question.

“We are convinced that with the measures we’ll be putting in place, marriage will from now on be proposed safely.”

Geological survey department staff and forestry officials will visit the area next week to discuss the exact measures to be put in place.

Similar restrictions were placed in another popular area of Ayia Napa, Kamara tou Koraka, or crow’s arch, a natural stone bridge at Cavo Greco.

The arch has been placed off limits because of the danger of collapse.

 

