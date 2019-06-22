June 22, 2019

Man arrested after violent row with roommate

Police in Paphos arrested a 28-year-old man on Friday night, suspected of cutting his roommate in the head with a knife after they had an argument.

According to police, the roommate, also 28, arrived at the police station, where he filed the complaint saying, his flatmate had cut him.

He was taken to Paphos general hospital where doctors confirmed that he had a laceration on his head.  The doctors stitched him up but he refused to say in for observation.  He signed a waiver and was released.

Police then went to the home of the two men, where they found the suspect and arrested him.

