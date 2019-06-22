The second Cyprus invasion

UNFORTUNATELY, I have a square logic approach and, despite my efforts to round the corners a bit, I have not been very successful. Thus, I am reverting on a topic that was the subject-matter of my articles in the recent past. I am reverting on the issue of the Cyprus continental shelf.

The president of Cyprus has referred to the dispatching of a drilling ship to an area off the coast of Paphos and the intended installation of a second drilling platform in the Rizokarpasso area as a second Turkish invasion, following that of 1974. We have provoked this second invasion, as we did in 1974, and we are confronting it as ineffectively as we did in 1974. Let me explain:

To start with, we have provided Turkey, as we did in 1974, with a pretext to go ahead. As I have written in my recent articles, what Cyprus has done, with its unilateral delimitation of the Cyprus continental shelf, on the basis of the median line between the coastlines of the two countries, is not exactly what the Law of the Sea provides. Nor is the approach taken by Cyprus in resolving its difference with Turkey in line with what is stipulated under international law.

As a result of Libya and Malta resorting to the services of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for assistance in delimiting their respective continental shelves, the Court issued, in 1985, its decision concerning the line dividing the shelves of Libya and Malta. In the course of the hearing, Malta asked the International Court to accept the principle of setting the dividing line on the basis of the “median line” from the coastlines of the two countries. In its decision, the International Court states that, while it accepts the determination of the median line as the first step in the delimitation process, it also accepts the existence of certain other special circumstances and, in particular, “the disparity between the lengths of the coasts of the parties, the distance between those coasts and the general geographical context” within the problem is set. On this basis, the International Court considered it necessary to shift the dividing line northwards, to a distance that was also specified by the Court.

At this point, I feel the need to underline that the purpose of this article is not to analyse a judicial decision on a complex and difficult issue, the underlying facts of which appear similar but clearly are not identical to those of Cyprus-Turkey. The purpose of making the above reference is merely to point out that the position of the International Court is that a fair delimitation should not be exclusively based on the “median line”. It follows that the claim of Turkey, namely that the unilateral delimitation of the Cyprus continental shelf (and, by extension, the delimitation of the Turkish continental shelf) solely on the basis of the “median line” is not in accordance with the international law of the sea, is not totally unfounded.

The big question is why has the government of Cyprus chosen to proceed with its drilling in disputed sea areas, despite the specific objections of Turkey? A reasonable response to this question is that Cyprus was seeking to establish a fait accompli and, indeed, to do so without any involvement in the process of the Turkish Cypriots.

In response to the position taken by Cyprus, Turkey clearly stated that it would react to the creation of “a fait accompli”. There is no doubt that Turkey’s position was well-known to the government of Cyprus, which, nonetheless, chose to press ahead, thus provoking the second Turkish invasion.

It is equally clear that Cyprus as well as Greece do not possess the necessary military power, which would have enabled them to impose their will on Turkey; hence the formal statements they have made to the effect that there is no cause for concern in respect of the risk of causing an accident, which Greece rushed to reduce further by dispatching a team to Turkey for the purposes of reinforcing the safety-valves that are designed to minimise the risk of such an accident happening. In other words, Greece as well as Cyprus, has stated boldly that they have no intention of declaring war on Turkey. Obviously, Turkey has no incentive to provoke a hot incident because such an action-step would provoke an international adverse reaction that, in turn, would undermine the attainment of Turkey’s objectives.

Under these circumstances, what were the possible reactions of Cyprus and Greece in the event of the Turkish threats materialising? As stated by the government of Cyprus, the first goal was to secure the international condemnation of Turkey and the adoption of “appropriate measures”. This goal appears likely to be attained (to a certain extent). So what? Are there people who really believe that Turkey is likely to swallow her pride and back down, as a result of certain countries (not all of them) that are in a conflict situation with Turkey (in relation to other unrelated issues), providing political support to Cyprus?

Some people will argue that the next step is to generate a cost for Turkey by the imposition of sanctions. Obviously, small Cyprus is not in a position to impose sanctions on Turkey. Some of our friends are probably in a position to do so. The question is whether they will act against their own self-interest. Without hesitation, I would respond to this critical question by adopting the view that they will not. Furthermore, I am convinced that, at the end of this process, Turkey will take a piece of the cake.

Thus, in 2019, we will end up with the partition of the sea of Cyprus, as we did, in 1974, with the partition of terrestrial Cyprus. Could it be that these machinations aim at giving away a larger or a smaller “piece”, without appearing that we are doing it voluntarily? Of course, the problem with such an approach is that we are not getting anything in return, in exactly the same fashion that we did not get anything in return in 1974.

I genuinely hope that the scenario I have outlined above is, simply, a nightmare because, if it is not a nightmare, we are being led, at full speed, to the partition of Cyprus and to the total collapse of the effort to reunite the island. The time has come for the Greek Cypriot side to assume its responsibilities for the downturn of the Cyprus problem. The Greek goddesses of vengeance and retribution are standing by to chase our leaders, ready to assume their unenviable task.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail, Sunday Mail and Alithia