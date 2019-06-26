June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Apple Pay now available in Cyprus

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Apple Pay was on Wednesday made officially available to Cyprus Visa card holders for use at all wireless credit card terminals worldwide.

Apple pay was launched on Wednesday in 16 European markets, including Cyprus and Greece.

Apple Pay, Apple Inc.’s mobile payment and digital wallet service, first launched in the United States in October 2014 and has since expanded to dozens of countries and territories.

The service, supported on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, can be used to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.

Transactions through Apple Pay are protected through Visa Token service, which replaces sensitive account information, such as the 16-digit account number, with a unique digital identifier called a token.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign