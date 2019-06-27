Paphos bursting with music events

“I frequently hear people say there is not much going on in Paphos,” says Andrew Oliver, the president of the Paphos Music Lovers Association, ”and that the big venues seem underused. In fact, there are up to 40 great cultural events in Paphos every month.”
On a mission to showcase Paphos’ cultural life, the Paphos Music Lovers Association helps promote musical events and organise recitals – and indeed, when you look into it, there appears to be plenty going on in the west coast. Over 20 performances are planned to take place in Paphos in the month of July, and chances are that plenty more will follow. It’s finding them and staying up to date that can sometimes be tricky. This is where the Association comes in, as their website and newsletter updates weekly.
Having a look at the musical agenda, there’s a wide range of events coming up and what’s more exciting is how different they all are. There’s an organ recital, a Latin-jazz blend, a punk rock band and tribute acts, all in the same month.
As there’s a lot to look forward to, Andrew Oliver shared which performances he’s most excited about: “Having myself worked as a tribute act and performed pop/rock in pubs worldwide, I have great admiration for the numerous musicians working in those areas. Now, in retirement, I indulge my love for classical and jazz music. We are so fortunate to have many world-class musicians in Cyprus prepared to perform for us in Paphos.
In July, standout shows for me include the following: the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, who are presenting a Russian Night on July 3; top singer Anastasia Maximova (mezzo-soprano) performing with Gürhan Nuray (cello) and Despina Constantinou (piano) on July 10; and Tina Chester (soprano) and Polis Charalambous (classical guitar and keyboard) performing a mixed programme, including dancers, on July 11. On the jazz side, these are not to be missed: Macumba playing jazz world music on July 4, the Marios Toumbas Quartet on July 21 and the Power of The Jazz Piano Trio on July 26, all appearing at the wonderful Technopolis 20 Garden in Paphos.”
After the huge success of Pafos2017, which proved – as Andrew asserts – that the people of Paphos can organise memorable events, and the public will respond and attend in large numbers, the Association has vowed to promote culture for all in Paphos and show that life in Paphos is vibrant.
Music in Paphos
Live music nights in Paphos, from tribute acts and jazz trios to an organ recital. July 2019. More information on: www.paphosmusiclovers.com