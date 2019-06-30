June 30, 2019

Arrest for sale of laughing gas

A foreigner who owns a business in Ayia Napa has been arrested for selling laughing gas.

According to the police, during a check on the building in Ayia Napa the owner was seen selling laughing gas.

A following search of the building found 66 unused ampules of laughing gas, 11 that has been usedm 12 balloons and a small amount of cash.

The owner was arrested and taken to Ayia Napa police station where he was charged in writing and released.

