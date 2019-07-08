July 8, 2019

Court convicts Congo’s Ntaganda of war crimes

By Reuters News Service
Congolese militia commander Bosco Ntaganda at his trial in The Hague

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Monday convicted Bosco Ntaganda, a former Congolese military leader, on charges of atrocities including murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers.

Ntaganda, 45, was convicted for acts committed while he was a leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) militia in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo in in 2002-2003.

Ntaganda’s sentence will be determined at a later hearing.

