July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Greek conservative Mitsotakis sworn in as prime minister

By Reuters News Service00
Newly-appointed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis leaves the Presidential Palace following a swearing-in ceremony in Athens

Greece‘s New Democracy party leader Kyrikos Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister on Monday after a landslide victory in snap elections on a platform of investments, lower taxes and jobs.

Mitsotakis will likely face an uphill battle squaring his promises with fiscal targets agreed with lenders.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign