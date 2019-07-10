July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain World

UK ambassador to U.S. resigns after leaked memos furore

By Reuters News Service00
Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch (R) arrives as then White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon greets guests.

Britain‘s ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch resigned after U.S. President Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos in which envoy Darroch branded Trump’s administration inept.

