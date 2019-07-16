Short respite from July heat mid-week

July’s hot sunny days will be interrupted mid-week by isolated showers and storms mainly inland and the mountain areas the met office said on Tuesday.

According to the head of the met office, Kleanthis Nicolaides, isolated rains and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday mainly inland and in mountainous areas due to thermal instability and low pressure in the mesosphere.

“It seems rain will be an integral part of this summer, it is not uncommon, they are created due to thermal instability,” Nicolaides told state broadcaster CyBC radio.

This year, however, they are occurring more often, he said, adding that storm activity is being recorded two to three afternoons each week.

Nicolaides said that in Italy and Greece they had issued orange weather warnings for storms but that in

Cyprus the storms will not be as intense as in the southern Balkans and Italy.

“They will be a milder phenomenon,” he said.

A slight temperature drop is expected during the next couple of days, he said, and on Friday they are to rise to normal seasonal levels, around 37C.

On Wednesday rain is expected early in the afternoon inland and the mountains areas while in the evening isolated rain and possible thunderstorms are expected mostly in the west and north.

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly sunny, with clouds locally at intervals. In the morning there may be isolated rains in the west and north. In the afternoon isolated rains or storms are expected in the mountains, inland or the southeast-east coast.