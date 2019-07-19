Limassol Blu Marine – In the heart of Europe’s New Riviera

The official first presentation of the innovative and leading-edge waterfront project by the Leptos Group, Limassol Blu Marine, took place yesterday in the presence of more than 350 guests, from the professional and business sectors.

The Group’s President, Mr Michael Leptos, in his brief speech, made a short reference to the Leptos Group’s business history and activities. He thanked the Mayor of Limassol Mr.Nicos Nicolaides and everyone present, friends and associates and stated that Limassol Blu Marine will succeed and that it will become a landmark for the whole of Cyprus.

The Group’s Vice-President, Pantelis Leptos, as its main shareholder and project manager, stated that the Leptos Group aims to deliver an internationally recognized project – a landmark, in collaboration with international architects, designers and engineers, such as Benoy Architects, BuroHappold Engineering and the local architectural firms Ioakim-Loizas Architects & Engineers and Armeftis & Associates alongside a selected team of other advisors.

Limassol Blu Marine is located in a rapidly developing area of Limassol, in the center of the city, on the sea and next to EVERYTHING. It is a high quality and new technology project, a project of international standards whose concept and architectural design allows for direct views of the sea from its three towers and all its 247 luxurious apartments.

Limassol Blu Marine will include 5-star services, beautifully landscaped gardens and green areas, an elevated 50 meter long outdoor pool, a 25 meter long indoor heated pool, a very spacious spa, a gym and a bistro with endless views of the Absolute Blue of the Mediterranean.

Mr. Leptos also said that the project’s residents will have easy access to an abundance of restaurants, cafes, shops, boutiques, schools, parks by the beach, pedestrian areas, beautiful beaches, historic sites, and the under-construction casino and scheduled golf course. In all, he pointed out, this will create the “New European Riviera”, a Mediterranean destination with a high quality of life.

In his address, the Mayor of Limassol, Mr. Nikos Nicolaides, stressed that the Municipality welcomes and supports private initiatives such as the Limassol Blu Marine which is the first large-scale development between the Marina and the new harbor, and aim to contribute towards the quality development of the city and improvement the quality of life in the area.

Our Municipality, stated Mr. Nicolaides, through a long-term area master plan in cooperation with the responsible Government departments, is proceeding with the enhancement and rejuvenation of the entire western coast with the reconstruction and the redevelopment of the ‘Aktea Odos’ giving the city further potential and a new dynamic.

At the spectacular event, Mr John Dawes Of Benoy Architects presented the exclusive and unique architectural plan of Blu Marine. The first project video was also presented together with the new brochure along with lighting effects that revealed the exact location of the project which is situated right next to Limassol Marina.