Water board inspector in hospital after attack by property owners

THE Water Development Department (WDD) on Thursday condemned the assault and serious injury by the owners of a property in Ayia Napa of one of its inspectors who had gone there to check the bore hole.

The WDD inspector, former Anorthosis goal keeper Michalis Pamboris, is in hospital with multiple injuries, bruises and vertebral fracture.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Pamboris went to a rural plot in Ayia Napa to check a borehole after the plot’s owner had filed for a permit.

While there, he was attacked at first verbally and then physically by the owner of the property and relatives, and had to be rushed to Famagusta general hospital by ambulance. He was kept at the hospital for treatment.

According to an announcement issued by Anorthosis FC, he was attacked by four persons, aged 60, 58, 27 and 26.

The four men were arrested early on Wednesday and taken to court where they were remanded for one day.

According to Reporter news portal, one of the four suspects was a candidate MEP during last May’s Euro elections, while the other three were his father, uncle and cousin.

The WDD condemned the incident and expressed its full support to its employee and his family. “WDD officials perform the tasks assigned to them with the aim of the protection, sustainable development and rational management of water resources in Cyprus,” it said.

It added that in order to achieve these goals, the freedom to carry out their duties and the respect of their work by the citizens for whom they work, was imperative.

“At the same time, public officials are obliged to carry out their work in accordance with procedures and any attempt to hinder their work, and in particular by the use of force, is unacceptable and illegal,” the WDD said.

Anorthosis FC said in its announcement that it was saddened to learn about the beating of Pamboris who was the team’s former goal keeper and current trainer of its goal keepers. The board and the Anorthosis veteran footballers expressed their support to Pamboris and his family.

Disy also condemned the incident.