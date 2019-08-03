A minute with Panayiotis Kyriakou Actor, presenter

Where do you live?

In Nicosia. Alone.

Best childhood memory?

Sunday escapes with my parents and Loukianos Kilaidonis on the radio

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Zanettos in the Old Town. My favourite dish is Cypriot Ravioles. I don’t like okra, AT ALL!

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereals with oats and black chocolate

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a morning person if I have to work, but if it’s all about entertainment I’m a night person. Ideal day out, drinking coffee in a quiet place and rain for the background. Perfect night out, relax chillout music and… rain for the background

Best book ever read?

Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe. It was the first book that made me “travel”, I still have in my mind those images I was making up reading it the first time

Favourite film of all time?

Fight Club. Every time I watch it, I discover something new.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Thessaloniki, because I studied there, I have friends-brothers I miss all the time and I like hanging out with them. My dream trip is in the States, New York and Los Angeles especially.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Tough question. I have Blues and Jazz collection, but I also have Tripes, Ksilina Spathia, even Prodigy

What is always in your fridge?

Water

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I wouldn’t mind the place. Anywhere with natural light during the day

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Bob Marley or Malcom X

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Stress out

What is your greatest fear?

The world ending in 24 hours

Tell me a joke…

I fell asleep beside the kitchen sink. I feel completely drained now.

Panayiotis Kyriakou stars in Ethal’s summer production Golfo Forever, a parody of a classic Greek bucolic drama, by Dinos Spyropoulos