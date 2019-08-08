August 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister visits Akaki mosaics

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

The end of this year’s excavation period at a site in Akaki where an ancient mosaic depicting chariot races was uncovered in 2016 was marked on Thursday during a visit by Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou, who said that future plans include the placement of shading and the opening up the site to the public.

The ornate mosaic in Akaki, probably part of a villa belonging to a wealthy individual, dates from the 4th century AD and depicts scenes from a chariot race. Excavations of the four-metre wide, 26-metre long area began in 2013 and the full mosaic was seen briefly for the first time in 2016.

Anastasiadou said the find was “important and very valuable not only for Cyprus but also for the entire region”.

