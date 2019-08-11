British tourist, 20, in critical condition after quad bike overturns

A 20-year-old British woman was in critical condition in a Nicosia hospital after the quad bike she was driving in Ayia Napa on Saturday afternoon overturned, leaving her severely injured.

According to the police on Sunday, the 20-year-old was driving a quad bike in the Cavo Greco area of Ayia Napa, with a 20-year-old friend of hers in the passenger seat.

Under conditions still unclear, the driver lost control of the bike which overturned, severely injuring the 20-year-old driver.

The British woman was initially taken to the Famagusta general hospital, before being transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where she is being treated in the ICU, intubated.

Doctors found the 20-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury among multiple other injuries. Her condition is considered critical.