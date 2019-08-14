Woman arrested for stealing from landlord

Paphos police on Wednesday arrested a woman at Larnaca airport in connection with a theft of items worth €4,700 from an apartment in Geroskipou.

According to police, the owner of the apartment reported the 40-year-old woman had stolen various items such as electrical appliances and furniture when she left the flat which she had rented from him.

He also claimed she deliberately damaged the apartment.

The arrested woman denies any involvement in the case. She reportedly told police she has financial disputes with the owner and has filed a lawsuit against him.