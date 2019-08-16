Autopsy to reveal how UEFA official died

An autopsy due to be carried out on Friday is expected to reveal the cause of death of a British man who collapsed on Thursday in a Nicosia hotel.

Adrian Titcombe, 74, was a member of a group of UEFA observers and referees in Cyprus for the qualifying Apollonas – Austria Vienna match held ion Thursday evening.

He was in the hotel lobby with other colleagues at midday when he said he felt unwell and lost consciousness.

He was rushed to Nicosia hospital by ambulance where medical staff confirmed his death.

His family has been informed and it will be announced at a later stage when the funeral will be.