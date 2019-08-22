August 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Iran displays domestically built mobile missile defence system

By Reuters News Service00

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, mobile surface-to-air missile system on Thursday, Iranian state media reported.

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June. It says the drone was over its territory, but the United States says it was in international airspace.

State television showed President Hassan Rouhani attending an unveiling ceremony for the Bavar-373 system, which Iranian media have described as a competitor to the Russian S-300 missile system.

The system’s unveiling came on Iran’s National Defence Industry Day. Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile programme contributed to Washington last year leaving the pact that Iran sealed with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.

Related posts

First Titanic expedition in 14 years uncovers ‘partial collapse of hull’

Press Association

Turbulence on Spanish flight from Mauritius injures 14

Reuters News Service

After Germany hints at compromise, France tells UK: no new Brexit deal

Reuters News Service

South African court rules display of apartheid flag constitutes hate speech

Reuters News Service

Spain issues international alert as listeria cases hit 150

Reuters News Service

Italy’s PD opens door to possible 5-Star govt, sets conditions

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign