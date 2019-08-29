August 29, 2019

Apollon crash out of Europa League

By Iacovos Constantinou00

Apollon collapsed within a six-minute period in the second half of the game and conceded three goals to PSV Eindhoven, crashing out of the Europa League 7-0 on aggregate having lost the first leg by the 3-0 mark. PSV had added a fourth in the final minute of the game.

The game followed the same pattern as the first game in the Phillip Stadium with Apollon controlling play and creating the better chances but unable to convert any of them.

PSV were not in such a charitable mood and opened the score with their first clear-cut opportunity through Mohammed Ihattaren in the 72nd minute. Costas Mitroglou and Donyell Mallen added two more in a six-minute spell while Mallen got his second of the game just before the final whistle.

PSV were the second Dutch team to knock out a Cypriot one this week following Ajax’s triumph over Apoel in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday night.

