Champions League dream ends for Apoel in the Johan Cruyff arena

Following the goalless draw in Nicosia a week ago, a far superior Ajax defeated Apoel by 2-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday night and progressed to the group stages of the Champions League, ending the Cyprus’ champions dreams of another stab in the most glamorous European tournament.

The opening 45 minutes belonged entirely to Ajax who camped inside the Apoel half from the opening minutes, leaving the Cyprus champions barely able to cross the halfway line.

Despite their complete domination they had to wait till the 43rd minute to open the score when Alvarez rose unchallenged in the penalty box to head Ziyech’s cross past Apoel’s goalkeeper Belec.

Ajax exerted even more pressure after the whistle blew for the second half with Tadic hitting the side netting from close range while soon after Belec successfully countered shots by Ziyech and Huntelaar.

Midway into the second half, Thomas Doll, Apoel’s coach, made a couple of changes bringing in de Vincenti and Vidigal for Jacolic and the ineffective Al Taamari, but though this allowed Apoel to hold onto the ball more effectively, they could not manage a single attempt on goal.

The game could have been over for Apoel early in the second half but VAR ruled out Huntelaar’s ‘goal’ for an earlier infringement by Veltman.

The end finally came 10 minutes from the final whistle when Ajax captain Tadic blasted the ball past Belec from the edge of the penalty box.

It was a brave attempt by Apoel but at the end of the day they seemed out of their depth and the Dutch side’s superiority was all too obvious for everyone to see.

Ajax will now be in the draw for the group stages of the Champions League on Thursday while Apoel will compete in the group stages of the Europa League with the draw taking place on Friday.