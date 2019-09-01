Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby

Arsenal striking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored as their side roared back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling north London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen nudged the ball into an empty net on the rebound to give the visitors an early lead after a superb piece of hold up play from Son Heung-min allowed Erik Lamela to fire at goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal had most of the ball but Spurs were far more threatening on the break and Leno was forced to keep out stinging efforts from Kane and Eriksen before Tottenham were awarded a penalty for a clumsy foul by Granit Xhaka on Son.

Kane scored from the spot in the 40th minute to put Spurs on track for a first league win on enemy territory in nine years but Lacazette halved the deficit right before halftime with an emphatic strike after an exquisite pass from Nicolas Pepe.

Kane came close to sealing the points for Tottenham when he struck the post but Arsenal became galvanised when Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos came off the bench and smashed a shot which keeper Hugo Lloris did well to tip over.

An equaliser looked ever likelier and duly arrived when Gabon striker Aubameyang prodded a lofted pass from Matteo Guendouzi into the net in the 71st minute, scoring a third goal in four Premier League games this season.

Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos had a goal ruled out for offside while Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko spurned a last-gasp chance in a thrilling finale by blasting over the bar. Arsenal have seven points while Spurs are on five from four games.

EVERTON 3 WOLVES 2

Richarlison scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal to hand Everton a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an electrifying Premier League encounter at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Wolves gifted the home side the opening goal in the fifth minute, a defensive mix-up between defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio presenting the ball to Richarlison, who thumped a bouncing shot into the net.

Everton were equally generous four minutes later as Adama Traore sent a low ball into the box and defender Seamus Coleman stopped it in front of the goal, teeing it up for Romain Saiss to poke home the equaliser.

Iwobi put his side ahead again three minutes later, rising to send Gylfi Sigursson’s header flying past Patricio.

Having successfully qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 5-3 aggregate win over Torino, Wolves looked to be running out of steam in the second half until Raul Jimenez stooped to head home a flick-on from a long throw to put them level again.

Richarlison secured all three points for the home side in the 80th minute, out-jumping Willy Boly to give his side the lead for the third time.

Boly was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Richarlison as Everton hung on to win, and Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santos expressed his disappointment with his rearguard.

“We should defend better and we must do that. We played on Thursday night which was high on emotions, we recovered and settled down but coming to Goodison Park is always tough. The Premier League has high standards,” he told Sky Sports.

With Everton moving up into sixth place in the table ahead of the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham later on Sunday, Everton boss Marco Silva praised his side’s resilience.

“It was a good competitive match and we deserved the three points. We started well and I didn’t like the way we conceded, but we always showed a fantastic reaction,” he said.