Popular Greek singer Lavrentis Macheritsas dies

One of Greece’s most popular singers and composers, Lavrentis Macheritsas, died early on Monday at the age of 63.

He was found unconscious in his house in Pteleos, Magnisia reportedly by his daughter. Macheritsas was transferred to the Volos hospital at around 6.45am where unsuccessful efforts for his resuscitation took place. It is believed he died of a heart attack. He had in the past undergone a bypass surgery.

Social media was inundated as soon as news of his death circulated with goodbye messages from colleagues and fans of the singer and song maker who had been entertaining audiences since the early 1980s.

He started his career with a band called P.L.J. that was later renamed Termites and gradually started gaining popularity.

Maheritsas started his solo career as a song writer and performer in 1989.

He had cooperated with many Greek and foreign singers and song makers, among them Haris Alexiou, Angelo Branduardi and Tonino Carotone.

He also very popular in Cyprus and performed here regularly.

One of his fans wrote on social media that people leave but their works remain, “and you left great work behind”.

A scheduled charity concert he was giving in Athens on Tuesday with Nikos Portokaloglou to help raise funds for the initiative ‘Mazi gia to paidi’ (Together for the children) an umbrella for organisations working for child welfare, was cancelled.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday in Athens. His family has requested instead of wreaths and flowers for donations to ‘Mazi gia to paidi’.