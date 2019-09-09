Primary school students head back to lessons (pics)

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris wished all pupils and teachers well on Monday morning as primary and pre-primary schools started the new academic year at 7.45am.

“Today begins the new school year for our little ones. I wish you a wonderful journey in learning and knowledge. To our teachers to have a good, inspiring and creative year. Let’s talk to children first of all about human values and humanity,” he wrote.

Hambiaouris was scheduled to visit Makedonitissa primary school in the morning.

During the morning, kindergarten and elementary school children will be divided into classes, receive their books and start lessons. They will remain at school until 1.05pm.

According to the ministry of education, a total of 331 primary schools will operate, the same number as for the 2018-19 school year, at which 52,479 pupils are registered, 731 more than the previous school year.

Children will be split into a total of 2,749 classes, 14 more than the previous school year.

The number of teachers will reach 4,494 (4,258 permanent and 236 contract), three of whom will work at the school in Rizokarpaso in the north.

Regarding special schools, the ministry said nine will operate in addition to 113 units in other schools to help children with learning and other difficulties. A total of 903 teachers will be employed to work with these children.

All day schools will operate at 130 primary schools and seven special schools, the same number as last year.