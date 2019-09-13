September 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

All fan cards being made valid until 2023

By Evie Andreou00

 

The Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) announced on Friday that the expiration date of all football fan identity cards issued to-date will be extended until July 2023.

KOA said in an announcement that the existing cards’ expiration date has been pushed to July 24, 2023 regardless of the expiration date written on them.

The move is part of efforts to improve the fan card measure and following consultations between KOA and the justice minister.

Cardholders are not required to take any actions to have the expiration date changed, KOA said.  Until last August more than 80,000 football fan cards had been issued.

Related posts

Gesy patients will be able to change doctor after three months, not six

Gina Agapiou

Turkish Cypriots urged not to politicise teen’s flag theft, parties weight in (Update 2)

Lizzy Ioannidou

Paws dog shelter annual sponsored raft race takes place Saturday

Bejay Browne

Parliament goes ‘paperless’

Evie Andreou

Nicosia traffic congestion ‘a serious problem’

Annette Chrysostomou

Beer deliveries down 9.7 per cent in August

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign