All fan cards being made valid until 2023

The Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) announced on Friday that the expiration date of all football fan identity cards issued to-date will be extended until July 2023.

KOA said in an announcement that the existing cards’ expiration date has been pushed to July 24, 2023 regardless of the expiration date written on them.

The move is part of efforts to improve the fan card measure and following consultations between KOA and the justice minister.

Cardholders are not required to take any actions to have the expiration date changed, KOA said. Until last August more than 80,000 football fan cards had been issued.