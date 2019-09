Three people were injured in a road accident early on Friday morning on the road from Akaki to Kokkinotrimithia.

According to police, two vehicles collided head-on at around 6am.

As a result, three people were rushed to Nicosia general hospital by ambulance. It is not yet known if they were seriously injured.

A section of the road near the motorway to Nicosia was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.