September 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demonstration to protest Varosha opening

By Peter Michael00
ATurkish Cypriot group of technical experts in Varosha in July led by Kudret Ozersay (centre)

A demonstration will take place in Deryneia on Saturday night to protest the recent visits of Turkish officials to Varosha and claims by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the ghost town will be opened.

The demonstration will be held at the Cultural Centre in Deryneia and President Nicos Anastasiades will be the keynote speaker.

The Famagusta Municipality will also hold a memorial for former mayor Alexis Galanos, who died this summer.

Anastasiades will meet the new mayor Simos Ioannou on Monday at the presidential palace along with members of the town’s board.

Earlier this week Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu confirmed that Turkey plans to re-open the fenced-off town of Varosha and that preparations were already underway there, drawing condemnation from Nicosia.

Three days after his visit to Varosha, accompanied by his Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay, Cavusoglu told CNN Turk: “We are making preparations. Yes, we will open Famagusta.”

Related posts

Efforts underway to ease tension after flag removal

Peter Michael

Teacher remanded after sexual harassment claim

Peter Michael

MPs head to Europe in OSCE roles

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man rescued from ravine fall dies

Peter Michael

More Gulen related arrests in Turkey and the north

Reuters News Service

‘Security Council should be resolute in addressing unauthorised use of force’

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign