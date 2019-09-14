Demonstration to protest Varosha opening

A demonstration will take place in Deryneia on Saturday night to protest the recent visits of Turkish officials to Varosha and claims by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the ghost town will be opened.

The demonstration will be held at the Cultural Centre in Deryneia and President Nicos Anastasiades will be the keynote speaker.

The Famagusta Municipality will also hold a memorial for former mayor Alexis Galanos, who died this summer.

Anastasiades will meet the new mayor Simos Ioannou on Monday at the presidential palace along with members of the town’s board.

Earlier this week Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu confirmed that Turkey plans to re-open the fenced-off town of Varosha and that preparations were already underway there, drawing condemnation from Nicosia.

Three days after his visit to Varosha, accompanied by his Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay, Cavusoglu told CNN Turk: “We are making preparations. Yes, we will open Famagusta.”