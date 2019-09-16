More Fork Food please

Everyone’s favourite street food market of Nicosia is back for another series of tasty events. “Another fun summer has come to an end and this signals the commencing of our events,” say Fork Food organisers. The market will return to the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia for two more events in September, on September 20 and 27. As always, food will be served from 7pm until 11pm, while the bar and the music will continue till 12am.

“The recipe of success will remain more or less the same: good food, enjoyable music, beautiful atmosphere! Let us tell you here that some new stalls will be appearing, such as new desserts. So, prepare yourselves and come hungry!!” organisers say.

Usual suspects cooking up dishes that quickly sell out include Road Buns’ beef burgers and oregano-infused fresh French fries and Bao’s buns filled with mushroom or pork. Apart from these, Top Dog will also be present on September 20 with its original and pepperoni bratwurst in a freshly baked bread roll. Momo will be serving its chicken or vegetable dumplings, a light tasty choice.

For something slightly more filling and meaty, Kreata Allospos will have pork meat served with Greek pitta bread and fresh greens. Those opting for meat-free meals can choose from Cooking with Feras’ falafels or veggie burgers and Thai noodles from Two Little Chefs. Finally, there will also be homemade authentic Italian pizza and matcha ice cream parfait. Drooling? Save the date.

The menu for September 27 differs slightly. Road Buns, Bao and the pizzas from Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino will be present, but some new entries are making an appearance. Lavezi will be serving pulled pork with smoked BBQ sauce slow cooked for 9 hours, served in a bun with green apple slices while The Munchables will be selling their signature buttermilk-fried chicken fillet burgers.

Smokey Dee’s will have its Texas Beef Brisket rubbed with molasses, cane sugar, black pepper and its secret spices as well as its smoked chicken thighs. Utsav will have samosas, masala dosa and a mix veggie biryani while the Food Garden will serve up falafel.

Topping it all off will be the homemade ice creams by Big Softie. The flavours? Still a surprise. Accompanying the food, there will be watermelon juice, zivania, gins and all the other usual suspects.

Fork Food Market

Street food marketing serving up all kinds of dishes and drinks. September 20 and 27. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. Tel: 96395261