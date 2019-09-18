Cyprus gets off its butt for mobility week

Events are being organised in all main towns this week cycling and walking during European mobility week.

Paphos and Limassol stood out this year by arranging a ‘Car Free Day’ this coming Saturday and Sunday respectively. During the two days, some roads in both towns will be closed to traffic and open only to public transport, bicycles and pedestrians.

Limassol’s Anexartisias Street will close down on Sunday morning for ‘Car Free Day’ and the municipality in collaboration with Limassol Cycling Club is organising a tour at 9am starting from Doikitiriou Square. The bicycles will be available from NextBike, a scheme operating in Limassol since 2012.

NextBike has recently started operating in Nicosia and in line with Mobility Week, the Green Party planned to present the new system on Wednesday evening.

Nicosia is also offering an English-speaking event on “Road Safety and Road Traffic Code” at the Nicosia municipal garden behind the Parliament next Sunday at 11am Participants will be offered free reflective safety vests.

Paphos’ “Car Free Day” is happening Saturday in collaboration with Paphos Cycling Club Evagoras Pallikarides to promote the use of bicycles. People are expected to meet up in Kennedy Square at 10am. Paphos also arranged an event for elderly citizens on Wednesday called ‘Finding out how to walk with safety in the centre of my city”.

On Friday, Larnaca is planning a walking tour in the historical part of the town in both English and Greek. ‘Come to meet Skala’ aims to highlight the importance of walking to enjoy cities more.

Paralimni Municipality is also arranging a cycling tour on Friday starting from the Environmental Centre in Cavo Greco at 5pm.

European mobility week was established in 2002 to promote sustainable mobility standards and develop environmental awareness.