A 72-year-old woman died in Protaras on Friday. Lifeguards at Cavo Maris beach spotted a woman’s body floating in the sea and dragged her out to try to resuscitate her.

The tourist, a Swiss national did not respond to first aid and even though she still had a pulse when the ambulance arrived, she died on the way to the Famagusta General Hospital in Paralimni.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem.