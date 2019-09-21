A minute with Theodora Raftis Soprano

Where do you live?

I live alone in the beautiful city of Vienna in Austria, where I have incredible friends.

Best childhood memory?

A game with my father, where I would stand at one side of the room and my father would stand at the other side of the room. I would run into his arms and he would catch me and swing me back and forth. We basically did this until I got too heavy!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

This is a hard question, as I have lived in many cities. But at the moment, my favourite restaurant is humble sushi restaurant in Vienna. I go there with one of my best friends because they serve the best Jasmine Tea in the cutest Japanese teapots. And my absolute favourite dish is Sushi Sake California. I don’t like Mexican food, it’s too spicy and oily.

What did you have for breakfast?

Pancakes with strawberries!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a day person. My perfect night out would be to have a few drinks at a small house party with good friends and return home after watching the sunrise with them.

Best book ever read?

Unfortunately I don’t have time to read books because I read huge opera librettos for work. But sometimes I read articles about self development.

Favourite film of all time?

Into the Wild, I couldn’t stop thinking about it for weeks. The freedom, the travelling and the message at the end is what inspires me “happiness is only real when shared”.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

The Northern Lights in Sweden, because I have never seen anything more beautiful in my entire life. It makes you realise how small we all are, compared to the power of nature! That was my dream trip.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

While in the car, I listen to all music except heavy metal. But I prefer to talk to the person next to me in the car. Anyway a break from music is always good.

What is always in your fridge?

Feta cheese!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

No idea where yet, but my dream house is a cute little house in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by mountains and a lake with an outdoor bathtub and a calming view. I would like to wake up with the sound of birds and to the morning breeze, watching the sunrise and sunset every day. Life is too hectic and home should be peaceful.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jennifer Lawrence, I would have so many things to ask her. Also I would have loved to have met Mozart, even for just 5 minutes.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would stop working, and if I am abroad, I would fly to my family because they are the most important thing in my life.

What is your greatest fear?

To die without having accomplished everything I wanted to do in my life. Also the regret of not having spent enough time with the people I love and respect.

Tell me a joke…

No need for jokes when you can make people laugh without them!