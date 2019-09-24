15,000 Britons applied for Cyprus residence after Brexit

Some 15,000 British nationals have applied for residence certificates since July 2016, when the UK voted to leave the European Union, the government said on Tuesday.

However, the civil registry and migration department stressed that it was not known how many British nationals applied because the country was leaving the EU or whether they did so because it is mandated by law.

According to the department, 32,281 certificates are currently in force for UK nationals, the Cyprus News Agency said.

According to government figures, 7,801 people applied for registration certificates, which all EU citizens must do four months after arriving in the country, and 6,946 applied for permanent residency or MEU3 certificate. MEU3s are compulsory for EU citizens residing in a country for five years continuously.

4,009 applicants are aged over 55. In second place there are 1,711 people between 40 and 54, followed by 1,177 aged between 25 and 39, and finally 330 ranging from 18 to 24 years of age.

Forty-seven people aged between 18 and 24 applied for permanent residency, followed by the 25 to 39 age group with 101.

Most applicants for permanent residency were the over 55 with 6,195.

The department said it was still considering around 400 registration applications and 150 for permanent residency.

Registration certificates usually take between one and 30 days to be issued while permanent residency papers take one to six months.

3,638 applications were filed in Paphos, followed by Limassol with 1,250, Famagusta with 1071, Larnaca with 1,030, and Nicosia with 812.

In total, 25,945 registration certificates and 6,336 permanent residency certificates concerning British nationals are currently in force. The figures do not include British bases personnel who do not need a permit from the Republic.

The exact number of Britons residing in Cyprus is difficult to determine since some permit holders may have left the island whereas others may not have yet applied. According to the Cyprus News Agency, it is believed that about 70,000 British nationals, including bases personnel, currently reside on the island.