Ten flights to repatriate stranded Thomas Cook passengers to be operated by Wednesday

Repatriation flights for passengers stranded by the collapse of Thomas Cook were due to begin Tuesday evening, mainly to the UK.

This week, there were 38 scheduled flights scheduled with Thomas Cook Airlines, namely with Thomas Cook UK, Thomas Cook Scandinavia and Condor. Of these, 32 flights – 24 flights from Larnaca airport and eight from Paphos airport were cancelled, while four flights to Scandinavia and one with Condor to Germany were to operate.

The first repatriation flight since the collapse was due to leave from Paphos at 6pm on Tuesday with Manchester as its destination. The flight, operated by Titan Airways, was originally scheduled to depart at 2.35am but was later rescheduled.

Hermes Airports said this would be followed by another nine rescue flights from Paphos and Larnaca, bringing the number flying out to ten by Wednesday.

According to Hermes spokeswoman Chrysta Ntzani, Titan Airways was working together with the civil aviation department to provide return flights to the UK for stranded passengers.

She said in the next few days some 3,600 British nationals booked with the bankrupt travel agency would travel to the UK from both Paphos and Larnaca airports.

Flights to Scandinavia are gradually being rescheduled as well. On Tuesday afternoon Hermes announced that two flights which did not leave as scheduled on Monday would depart shortly after midnight, one to Stockholm and the other one to Copenhagen. Both will be operated by Thomas Cook Scandinavia as before.

After the collapse of Thomas Cook on Monday, 15,000 passengers in Cyprus lost their flights, of which 8,000 were due to fly out this week.

Of the ten flights now announced, seven will be operated by British charter airline Titan, one by Portuguese Hifly, one by Easyjet and one by Miami Air International.

Emergency flights brought 14,700 people back to the United Kingdom from various destinations on Monday after the collapse, and around 135,300 more are expected to be returned over the next 13 days, Britain’s aviation regulator said.