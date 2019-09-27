September 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Police don’t act against fellow locals

By CM Reader's View01
A bird trapped on a limestick

Shots and electronic bird callers can be heard in the red earth areas most days.

The simpletons cannot resist shooing birds.

They shoot bee eaters when scientific studies show bee eaters only account for 1% of bees killed, while drenching crops and trees in multi mixed chemicals that are wiping out millions of pollinating bees and flying insects.

But the mere name bee eater stirs their anger.

Fact is these birds are not even resident, they are simply migrating across Cyprus.

While the SBAs have cracked down on these people the police and government don’t act against fellow locals, still waiting for the first restaurant to be raided for selling black caps?

GG61

