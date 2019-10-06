Taste 220 different beers from 20 countries

This is what the 6th OctoberTest promises on Tuesday to Thursday evenings. As the island’s largest beer tasting event, brews from all around the world will meet at Moondog’s Bar & Grill.

“Introducing various newcomers to Cyprus, combined with more than 20 different draught beers, it will be a tasting experience to remember,” say the organisers. “Once again, we let the magical world of beer unfold before us.

“For the past six years, fueled by its love for beer, Moondog’s Bar & Grill has managed to open the doors to the magical world, opening our eyes and our taste buds to new and undiscovered flavours.

“Water, fine grains of barley and other cereals, unique varieties and types of ‘miracle’ hops, yeast, flavours and fragrances make up part of the raw materials that will take you on a journey with a single glass of beer.”

From 6pm until midnight on each day of the event visitors will be able to refill their glass, again and again, trying new flavours and voting for their favourite one. To do so, they’ll need to purchase a €20 ticket but along with it, comes 3 music sets. On the first day Honston G will play vinyl music while the following day The Boots will perform live. On the final day of OctoberTest, the well-known Cypriot pop-rock band Fuse will take the floor for a performance.

And that’s not all. There will also be food available for sale in a specially designed space for BBQ. Despite the large variety of beer available, Moondogs remind the public to have fun and drink responsibly.

Largest beer tasting event in Cyprus. October 8-10. Moondog’s, Nicosia. €20. Tel: 7000-6300