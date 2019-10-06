Vision EQS looks to the future

The Vision EQS, shown by Mercedes-Benz at the recent Motor Show in Frankfurt, provided an insight into future large, electric luxury saloons.

Technologically futuristic features include the DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps, each with two holographic lens modules, integrated into the continuous 360-degree exterior ‘lightbelt’. These allow an almost unlimited number of light variations that give an idea of future light configurations by the German car maker.

Inside, the VISION EQS takes its inspiration from the world of luxury yachts. The clear, flowing design idiom creates “a new level of serenity – and with it the vision of modern luxury interpreted into the future”.

For the first time, the entire dashboard blends with the body of the front trim section to form an interior sculpture. With its deep and open spatial architecture, the cockpit of the VISION EQS envelops the occupants “like the deck of a boat”. The integrated dashboard, centre console and armrests float above the interior.

Mercedes is progressing with its sustainability claims, and uses both traditional and technologically advanced materials: high-quality DINAMICA microfibre is used alongside native figured maple trim. This is made from recycled PET bottles.

Artificial leather is also used, which the makers say has “a finely structured surface similar to nappa leather”. The material used for the roof liner comes from a special project: a high-quality textile was created by adding a quantity of recycled ocean waste plastic.

With electric motors placed at the front and rear axles and the battery integrated into the vehicle floor, the car is well balanced and “high-level performance and safety comes courtesy of the electric all-wheel drive with axle-variable torque distribution”.

Thanks to more than 350 kW of output and immediately available torque of around 760 newton metres, the VISION EQS accelerates from 0-100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

The vehicle’s energy efficiency also sets standards: the show car has a comfortable operating range of up to 700 km according to WLTP. Assuming a charging performance of 350 kW, the battery recharges to 80 per cent in considerably less than 20 minutes.

“With the Vision EQS technology platform, Mercedes-Benz is opting for a completely new, fully-variable battery-electric drive platform,” says the manufacturer, and it’s one that can be rolled out across the brand’s model range.

This is in many respects scalable and usable on a cross-model basis: thanks to the modern modular system, the wheelbase and track, as well as all other system components, and especially the battery, are variable and therefore suitable for a wide range of different vehicle concepts. As well as in-house development and production expertise, Mercedes benefits from being a group with direct access to key components for e-mobility: the highly-efficient lithium-ion battery, for example, comes from the Daimler subsidiary ACCUMOTIVE.

The vehicle’s structure is based on a multi-material mix of steel, aluminium and carbon fibre, plus sustainable materials made from recycled items.

The VISION EQS also supports the driver with highly-automated driving at Level 3 – that is on longer motorway journeys. Thanks to its modular sensor systems, the level of autonomy can be extended up to fully-automated driving in the future.

The German car maker is aspiring to a CO2-neutral new car fleet in 20 years. “This means a fundamental transformation of the company in less than three product cycles. The way towards sustainable mobility is therefore innovation – with a comprehensive approach. The aim is to arouse customer enthusiasm for climate-neutral mobility and emission-free driving,” they say.

In some regions, largely depending on how it is generated, electric power is a very significant source of CO2 over the life cycle of an electric car, so Mercedes is hoping to encourage customers to charge their cars with “green” energy. Solutions like ‘Mercedes me Charge’ make it possible for car drivers to conveniently charge their vehicles at many different public charging stations in Europe, and wherever possible, with energy from renewable sources.

Enter IONITY, a joint venture between the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz and the Volkswagen group with Audi and Porsche, which offers its customers convenient access to an efficient rapid-charging infrastructure along major European traffic arteries. More than 100 of the 400 charging parks planned in Europe by 2020 are already in operation.