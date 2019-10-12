October 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to visit Holy See in coming weeks

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to carry out an official visit to the Holy in the next few weeks, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou announced during an address Friday night at an event to celebrate the name day of Pope Francis.

Photiou, who represented the foreign minister at the event said Cyprus and the Holy See have excellent bilateral relations, tied by strong bonds of friendship and history.

Cyprus also shares many of the foreign policy priorities of the Holy See such as combating human trafficking, empowering the young generation with education, promoting interfaith dialogue as a peace tool and protecting global religious heritage, and the difficulties faced by some Christians in greater Middle East.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

