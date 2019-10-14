October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Irish president begins official visit

By Jean Christou00
Irish President Michale Higgins speaks with President Nicos Anastasiades outside the palace

Irish President Michael Higgins was given an official welcome at the presidential palace in Nicosia on Monday at the start of his visit to the island, which ends on Tuesday.

During talks, President Nicos Anastasiadis was expected to raise the issue of Turkey’s violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He was also briefing Higgins on the Cyprus issue.

They were also expected to discuss Cyprus-Ireland bilateral relations, developments in the EU, and in particular, Brexit, migration and climate change.
During the official welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of Ireland and Cyprus were played by the Police Philharmonic, and Higgins laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios in the palace courtyard.

Anastasiades then introduced the members of the Cypriot delegation to the Irish president, and Higgins introduced the members of his country’s delegation to Anastasiades.
The two Presidents then climbed the steps at the entrance to the Presidential Palace, where they shook hands and headed inside the building.

Higgins, who arrived on the island Sunday with his wife Sabina, is accompanied, by Ireland’s Minister of Justice and Equality, Charles Flanagan.

It is the first official visit by an Irish president, a largely ceremonial role, since 2006.

The visit follows Anastasiades’ official visit to Ireland in 2016. Higgins will also be given a tour of the buffer zone and will visit Irish civilian police serving with Unficyp. He will also address the House.

A statement issued from the Irish side said the visit would provide an opportunity to renew the longstanding friendship and solidarity bonds between Ireland and Cyprus and to recognise Ireland’s contribution to Unficyp.

Higgins will also have the opportunity to meet the Irish community in Cyprus. After Cyprus, Higgins will visit Lebanon on October 17.


Related posts

Turkey in Syria and Cyprus EEZ on agenda of EU FMs meeting

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Rain, storms expected as temperature remains high

Annette Chrysostomou

Share the new and old of Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Hooded burglars steal €600 from kiosk

Annette Chrysostomou

France, Cyprus complete military exercise in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

State owes artists millions for works in public buildings

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign