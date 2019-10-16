October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Running as one

By Eleni Philippou00

The AlfaMega Run as One race will be held for the fourth year in a row this coming Sunday as part of the group’s Child, Nutrition and Health programme, for which the race raises money.

The programme includes a number of initiatives promoting the benefits of balanced nutrition and the importance of regular exercise, implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Dietitians and Nutritionists Association. Through Run as One, children aged 9-12 are given the opportunity to visit members of the Association and, after undergoing the necessary tests, to obtain a free personalised plan of healthy and balanced nutrition. This project was successfully implemented during the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years and is now entering its fourth year.

Managing Director and Marketing and Strategy Director of AlphaMega Supermarkets George Theodotos thanked the public for its continued participation in the event throughout the years. “We thank, with all our hearts, the people who are happy to participate in Run as One, demonstrating in practice their sensitivity and confirming that collective action is fruitful,” he said.

Assistant Marketing Manager of AlfaMega Supermarkets Natasa Konstantinidou emphasised that Run as One is, above all, a fun event and will include a Fun Park set up on the day of the race at the starting and finishing point, that is, in the AlfaMega Engomi Supermarket.

“Many activities will await our young friends to have fun with their parents. Entry to Fun Park and participation in the activities are free for all,” she said.

The event will be held on October 20 and will include three types of races. A 21km half-marathon, a 5km solo and group race and a 1km Fun Run, open to all. The races will begin at different times of the morning. For more information on the races, registrations, services provided and the terms of participation, visit the official website of the event: www.runasone.eu

 

Run as One

A 21km, 5km and 1km running event. The 4th annual race organised by AlfaMega. October 20. www.runasone.eu


